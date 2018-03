Ryanair оголосила список маршрутів зі Львова і Києва у сім країн ЄС

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (23 Mar) announced that it will fly to Ukraine, its 36th country, from October 2018 ?



Ryanair will deliver 800,000 customers each year, with 10 new Kiev routes and 5 new Lviv routes.



